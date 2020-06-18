An Athens man faces multiple charges, including drug trafficking, after he led Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a pursuit into Tennessee and back to Limestone County on Wednesday, according to authorities.
David Brian McKinney, 40, of 22646 Carey Road, was charged with drug trafficking, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, resisting arrest, attempting to elude and first-degree theft-auto, the office said. He was being held in Limestone County Jail, with no bail set.
Narcotics investigators who made contact with McKinney on Wednesday afternoon were led on a foot chase in the Salem community, then the suspect stole an SUV from a parking lot and led deputies on a pursuit into Tennessee and back to State Line Road and Cave Branch Road, where the vehicle crashed, according to the Sheriff's Office.
McKinney then fled on foot and was apprehended by a deputy, the office said. McKinney fought with the deputy and both reported injuries and were taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital by ambulance, according to authorities. The deputy’s condition wasn’t available.
The Sheriff's Office said narcotics investigators executed a search warrant at McKinney’s home after his arrest, and found 1.8 pounds of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of about $34,000. Rylea Holt, 23, of 19759 Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont, was at the home and was charged with drug trafficking, and her bail was set at $50,000, the office said.
