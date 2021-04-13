ATHENS — An Athens man is facing a drug charge after authorities say they found more than 1,000 Xanax pills inside a North Hine Street house in Athens on Monday.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nicholas Hunter Powell, 23, 509 N. Hine St., and charged him with possession of synthetic narcotics. Deputies also found a pistol and $3,283 in cash.
The Sheriff’s Office said additional charges may be pending.
Powell is in the Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500.
