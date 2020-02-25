A former Limestone County Commission chairman was arrested Monday night on misdemeanor charges of harassment and impersonation stemming from fake Facebook posts, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Jackie Mark Yarbrough, 57, was charged with harassing communications and criminal impersonation, and was released from the Limestone County Jail on $1,250 bond, the office said in a release today.
The release said the charges stem from a series of Facebook posts and a Facebook page using the name “Randall Carson.” The posts were allegedly made by Yarbrough to a victim using that profile, and the victim filed a report for harassment and pursued warrants. The page has been deleted, according to the office.
Yarbrough turned himself in Monday at about 7 p.m., the office said.
The current commission chairman Collin Daly defeated Yarbrough in the June 2018 Republican primary, then Daly won in the general election over his opponent, Roger Glen Williams, a Democrat.
