A former Limestone County Commission chairman was arrested Monday night on misdemeanor charges of harassment and impersonation stemming from a fake Facebook account, said the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Jackie Mark Yarbrough, 57, turned himself in Monday at about 7 p.m., and was released from the Limestone County Jail on $1,250 bond, the office said in a release Tuesday.
The release said the charges stem from a series of Facebook posts and a Facebook page using the name “Randall Carson.” The posts were allegedly made using that profile by Yarbrough to a victim, and the victim filed a report for harassment and pursued warrants. The Facebook page has been deleted, according to the office.
The victim, Deborah King, said she’s “saddened” by the case.
“I was very disappointed when I found out it was Mr. Yarbrough,” she said. “I believe in small government, I believe in limited government, and I’ve voiced my opinions, and I was an easy target.”
According to the incident report filed Dec. 27 with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, “Randall Carson” had argued with several people and, at one point, asked to meet King at the Sheriff’s Office, but she didn’t do so. “Randall Carson” then posted that he was “ready for her” and posted a photo of a man holding up a fist and a gun, the report states.
“The person even posted pictures at the Sheriff’s Office where he was waiting to meet King,” according to the incident report, and the offender claimed on Facebook to work for the Social Security Administration.
One of the complaints states that Yarbrough assumed a false identity and acted to gain an economic benefit for himself or another or to injure the reputation of county officials.
The current commission chairman Collin Daly and District 4 Commissioner Ben Harrison acknowledged they were targets of comments and posts. Daly defeated Yarbrough in the June 2018 Republican primary, then he won in the general election over his opponent, Roger Glen Williams, a Democrat.
“It never bothered me personally, but it’s a sad situation,” Daly said. “It was not just me who was targeted but friends and family and other elected officials.”
“It’s harmful and malicious,” as well as hurtful to family members, Harrison said, adding that he’s had to develop a “thick skin” over the years in office.
Yarbrough couldn't be reached for comment.
According to the incident report, "King was alarmed by the post as were several others that saw the post and she fears that whoever is behind the fake Facebook account could be dangerous."
In the report’s narrative, investigator Caleb Durden said he determined the time of day that the photo was taken, and a video showed a white Chevrolet truck pulling into the parking lot and taking the photos that were posted to Facebook.
"The driver and only occupant of the vehicle appeared to be Jackie Mark Yarbrough, the former Limestone County Commission chairman," wrote Durden. According to the report, he confirmed the make and model of the truck and that two of them were registered in the county, one to a business and the other to Yarbrough.
