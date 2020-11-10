A Huntsville man set his ex-girlfriend's vehicle on fire, also damaging her home and another residence, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said today.
Calvin Burns, 40, was arrested Friday on charges of first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree burglary. He was released from the Limestone County Jail on Monday on $37,500 bond.
Deputies and the East Limestone Fire Department responded Aug. 3 to a car fire that also caught fire to two homes in the 28000 block of Chasebrook Drive. The victim said she and her daughter had just arrived home when they heard an explosion, and she saw Burns outside, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The fire marshal determined the fire to be arson, according to the Sheriff's Office.
