ATHENS — A fight between two men on Tuesday resulted in one of them being shot in the leg and transported to a local hospital, according to Limestone County authorities and witnesses.
Limestone County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of the fight about 5:24 p.m. and were informed by witnesses that one man attacked another man as he answered his door.
The Sheriff’s Office said the resident who was attacked, produced a weapon and fire a single shot into the leg of the attacker.
The attacker went home, where family members transported him to the hospital before deputies arrived, the office said.
The Sheriff's Office did not release the names of the two men involved in the altercation.
A Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said no arrests have been made and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the case. She said the case would be presented to a grand jury later in the year.
