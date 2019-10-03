Three adults were found dead Wednesday morning at a residence on Black Road in Limestone County, and the case is being investigated as a domestic-related homicide that doesn't present on ongoing threat, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The bodies were found just a month after five fatal shootings of family members in nearby Elkmont. A juvenile family member was charged in those deaths.
The discovery of the three deaths Wednesday occurred after the Sheriff’s Office received a call about 10:30 a.m. from a relative of one of the victims for a welfare check at the home in the 22000 block of Black Road, said spokesman Stephen Young.
A deputy arrived about 30 minutes later and found one body in a shed behind the house. Two more bodies were later discovered at the residence — one in the house and one in the garage, Young said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon at the scene.
“It is being investigated at this time as a domestic homicide,” Young said. “All the details are not sorted out as it’s kind of early” in the investigation.
Other details weren’t available, including the cause and timeline of the deaths and the relationship among the deceased.
“It’s difficult to give a time estimate being that we’ve had record highs in the last few days and there are a lot of conditions to be taken into consideration,” he said. “It’s pretty early to determine a time frame.”
The property is in the Piney Chapel area, about 6 miles northeast of Athens near the intersection of Black and Looney roads.
Young said there was no cause for residents in the area to be concerned.
“It’s not an active situation so it’s not that we’re searching for anybody,” he said.
No one was in custody “at the moment,” Young said at the news conference. “We’re interviewing different people” and collecting evidence. “There has not been an arrest and if that changes, we’ll update you.”
Young said there was “a combination of relatives and people” living at the residence.
Jenny and Stanley Usery live down the road from the Black Road residence, and have lived in the area for more than 40 years. She noticed the Sheriff’s Office vehicles at the scene as she passed by Wednesday.
“I’m shocked, I’m totally shocked,” said Jenny Usery, who didn’t know the residents of the home but believed they moved in about two years ago.
Before Wednesday, Limestone County was investigating two other homicide cases involving seven deaths that had occurred since July.
On Sept. 2, five people were shot to death in Limestone County.
A 14-year-old boy was charged with five counts of juvenile murder for the deaths of his family members at their Elkmont home. Authorities have said the teen confessed to the fatal shootings, and was taken to an undisclosed juvenile detention facility.
Young has said the victims were the teen’s father John Wayne Sisk, 38; his stepmother Mary Sisk, 35; and three half-siblings.
All five family members died of single gunshot wounds, based on preliminary autopsy reports, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West.
A Huntsville man who who was arrested in July while driving with his estranged wife's corpse in her car was brought to Limestone County on a capital murder charge for fatally shooting her and an Ardmore man, authorities said.
Fred Somerville remained in the Limestone County Jail on Wednesday with no bond, according to jail records. He had previously been jailed in Pickens County.
“They’re all tragedies,” Young said of the Limestone County cases. “They all affect people. They all change lives.”
In the month of October, “we actually focus on domestic violence,” Young said, “and unfortunately this (Black Road case) appears to be the result of domestic violence.
“It just further emphasizes the need for that to be addressed not just by the community but by individuals and by families — when they have issues to seek some help,” Young said.
Young also spoke about the impact of cases liked these on the deputies involved.
“It’s tough sometimes,” he said. “You have to find a way to work through it. … We’re going to continue to do everything we can bring to bring closure to families involved, to bring closure to the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.