A 4-year-old boy was in critical condition from a gunshot wound to the head after a weekend accidental shooting, according to Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Stephen Young.
The shooting, which was ruled accidental, occurred in the 13000 block of Brownsferry Road, Young said. The call about the shooting was received at around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, Young said, and when authorities arrived at the scene, the child had already been transported to Athens Limestone Hospital.
The weapon was a handgun, he said.
