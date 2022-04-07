ATHENS — Construction should begin within 30 days on 3,000 feet of sidewalk and a pedestrian bridge along the south side of Elm Street that will enhance safety and eventually become part of a 1.3-mile walkway.
The Elm Street sidewalk would run from Garrett Drive to a Chevron station at U.S. 31, with the bridge crossing Swan Creek. Later the sidewalk would link up with a sidewalk planned to run south along U.S. 31 from the gas station to Athens High and Pryor Street.
“Walkability is, I think, a huge quality of life initiative when people are looking at whether or not they want to move to somewhere like Athens," said Council President Chris Seibert, whose District 1 includes the planned sidewalks on the north side of town.
“I think the more connected a city is from a walkability standpoint, and from a biking standpoint for that matter, that it just benefits us. It also benefits the people that live over there that want to walk to school or the rec center,” Seibert said.
The Athens Recreation Center is just east of the Elm Street/U.S. 31 intersection.
The City Council unanimously approved resolutions last month for the construction, engineering and inspection services of the Elm Street portion of the sidewalk project.
The Elm Street section is planned partially for safety reasons, City Engineer Michael Griffin said
Seibert said if people are currently walking in the street or the ditch, they will now have a safer option.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said there are several apartment complexes in the area.
“We’ve got a bunch of people walking, a bunch of young children walking up through there," Johnson said.
The kids are walking to the Sportsplex, pool and recreation center.
“You’ve got a lot of people on foot moving both directions because of the Sportsplex," Johnson said.
There are also kids that walk from Elm Street to Athens High and Athens Middle on U.S. 31, according to the chief.
Griffin said the construction contract was for 120 working days. “I would anticipate (completion) near the end of summer since working days can be impacted by weather.”
The total construction cost of the project is $963,500 and was an 80/20 match from a federal Transportation Alternatives Program grant and the city. Federal TAP funds awarded were $640,000.
Athens’ original match was $160,000 but due to an overage, the city is paying an additional $163,500. Athens’ portion is funded from the city’s capital infrastructure fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.