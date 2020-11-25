ATHENS — A new sidewalk and a pedestrian bridge are planned for the south side of a section of East Elm Street to increase safety for walkers and runners in that area.
The Athens City Council on Monday night authorized Mayor Ronnie Marks to enter into a construction agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for the project to build the sidewalk and a pedestrian bridge at Swan Creek.
“For $160,000 of city money, we’re getting an $800,000 project” to correct a safety issue, Marks said.
The half-mile-long Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) project runs from U.S. 31 to Garrett Drive. The estimated cost of the work, including construction engineering and inspection, is $800,000, with federal TAP funds paying for 80%, or $640,000, of the cost, and the city’s share at 20%, or $160,000.
City Engineer Michael Griffin hopes construction plans will be completed and the project will be out for bid by the fall of 2021. “It’ll take about a year to construct,” he said after the council’s meeting.
“We have a lot of pedestrian movement” and bicycle traffic in that area, Griffin told council members. He said the city’s public works staff has installed lighting around the bridge.
In January 2017, a 24-year-old man was killed when a vehicle struck his bicycle on Elm Street near Elmwood Apartments. The crash occurred at about 8:30 p.m., and a preliminary investigation indicated that the man was traveling westbound on Elm Street, or Alabama 99.
“I go that way almost every day, and it’s dangerous,” said Council President Wayne Harper.
