ATHENS — Tom Sisk, the superintendent of Limestone County Schools since 2012, has accepted an offer to be director of schools with Bristol Tennessee City Schools.
The Bristol Tennessee Board of Education interviewed Sisk on Monday night and after the interview, the board voted unanimously to authorize board member Jill Harrison to work with outside counsel to negotiate an employment contract with Sisk.
Sisk said he completed contract negotiations Tuesday, and his last day with the Limestone County district is Oct. 31. He will start his new job Nov. 4.
“I have been honored and privileged to serve as (Limestone County) superintendent for almost eight years,” said Sisk, 54. “I’m satisfied with where the school system has progressed.”
He said that during his years here, more than 1 million square feet of instructional space has been renovated, 250,000 square feet of instructional space has been added, the Career Technical Center has expanded to become the largest in the state and the virtual school program is now one of the largest in the state.
Sisk said he enjoyed a “true partnership” with the school board.
His decision to accept the job came on a day that was both “joyous and sad,” Sisk said. He said the move will enable him and his wife, Jennie, to be closer to family members in Virginia and West Virginia.
Nelson Pyle, the chairman of the Bristol Tennessee Board of Education, said in a release that Sisk is “an experienced administrator who will listen, observe, and take our district to the next level of excellence.”
The Bristol district has about 4,200 students and one middle school, one high school and five elementary schools, according to Sisk. Limestone County Schools has about 10,800 students.
One of his first projects in his new position will be overseeing the construction of a new $40 million middle school.
Sisk, who has a 32-year career in education in Alabama, plans to file for retirement with the state of Alabama.
