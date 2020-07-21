Another Limestone County resident has been confirmed as dying from COVID-19, according to state data released today, and one more is suspected of dying of the disease.
That brings Limestone County's confirmed death count to six, with a seventh "probable" death from the virus. Twenty-five Limestone residents were newly confirmed as testing positive for the coronavirus today. Athens-Limestone Hospital on Monday had 15 confirmed COVID-19 patients, including four in the intensive care unit and two on ventilators.
Lawrence County had more new cases reported today than it has since testing began. The 20 COVID-19 cases reported today eclipsed the previous high of 11, reported Friday. No Lawrence County residents have died of the disease, and Lawrence Medical Center had no COVID-19 patients as of Monday.
Morgan County's death toll remained steady at 10, but the county added 22 new cases in the data released by the Alabama Department of Public Health. The seven-day average of new cases reported per day is 45. Decatur Morgan Hospital on Monday had 30 confirmed COVID-19 patients, including five in the ICU and three on ventilators. It has another 23 patients suspected of having COVID-19 but awaiting test results.
Statewide, a record number of people — 1,563 — are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to today's data. Eleven new deaths were reported today, bringing the total to 1,268. The state added 1,364 new COVID-19 cases in the data reported today, bringing the total number of people who have tested positive to 69,075. Over the last week, an average of 1,805 Alabamians per day have been confirmed as having the virus.
