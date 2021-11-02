Fred Sloss, chief deputy of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, has announced his candidacy for sheriff.
He plans to run in the Republican primary May 24.
Sloss has been chief deputy since 2016 and plans to retire from that position in December to focus on his campaign.
