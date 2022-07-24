ATHENS — Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said his office needs more deputies to adequately serve the county and cut down on response times that he says are well above the national average.
“We need more patrol officers for sure. We’ve got increased growth in the county. We’re the most growing county in the state of Alabama and continue to be, and with that comes needs,” McLaughlin said.
The Sheriff's Office has 20 patrol officers and seven investigators. McLaughlin wants to add four patrol officers and two investigators, accounting for much of a nearly $1 million increase in the proposed fiscal 2023 Sheriff's Office budget that he last week presented to the Limestone County Commission.
“I think our average is approximately 70 cases per investigator a month. You can only imagine how hard that is to manage,” McLaughlin said. “We need some relief there.”
McLaughlin said his investigators want to benefit crime victims and the county by adequately preparing cases for prosecution, which is tough when they are overloaded.
“I don’t think anybody ever anticipated (the county) exploding and growing as fast as we did, but it’s time to start working towards that so we don’t fall further behind,” he said.
McLaughlin said he looked to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for a comparison because that county's population is similar to Limestone's.
“I talked to the sheriff, asking what they looked like and what kind of stuff they have, amount of officers, jailers,” he said.
The U.S. Census Bureau estimated that in 2021 the population of Limestone County, excluding Athens, was 80,490. The estimated 2021 population of Cullman County, excluding the city of Cullman, was 70,861.
Chad Whaley, director of communications for the Cullman County Sheriff's Office, last week said his office has about 35 patrol officers, 11 full-time investigators and one part-time investigator.
“I believe we are fully staffed,” he said.
McLaughlin said being short-staffed has affected Limestone County response times.
“We tend to be short-handed as the calls are rolling in and are becoming more frequent. The response times are increasing because of it,” McLaughlin said.
The average response time for Limestone County’s office in the first six months of 2022 was about 23 minutes. McLaughlin said the national average is 15 minutes.
Cullman County’s response times are about the same as the 15-minute national average, according to Whatley.
Cullman County, excluding the city of Cullman, is 713.11 square miles while Limestone County, excluding Athens, is 519.62 square miles.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office in June, with County Commission approval, applied for a federal COPS grant that would help fund three new deputies for three years. The grant, if awarded, would be for $375,000 and the county would match $240,000, covering the $615,000 three-year cost.
“People move here because they want a safe community. It’s the number one researched thing when people are looking to move to an area. With more patrol officers your officer presence goes up (and) crime level tends to go down,” McLaughlin said. “Of course, you have better response times.”
In a budget hearing last week, McLaughlin asked the County Commission for $6.67 million in the Sheriff's Office's fiscal 2023 budget, up from the current budget of $5.69 million.
“It’s way overdue. … This is a bare minimum,” McLaughlin said. “I think it’s absolutely necessary. The community deserves it.”
He also requested increases in other budgets under his control, including the jail, animal control, school resource and inmate medical budgets.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.