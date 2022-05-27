This is one in a series of occasional stories on local small businesses.
Leah Stephens, co-owner and vice president of T&C Stamping in Athens, feels a sense of pride every time she walks into a store and sees a Sunbeam Oster brand blender, knowing her company helped make it.
Stephens said the best way to describe a metal stamping is “if you buy a Sunbeam Oster brand blender at Walmart, most all of the blender blades, as well as most of the metal components that are in the base part of the blender, are made here.”
T&C makes 10 different parts for the blender and ships over 120 million pieces for it annually. They make approximately 580 different parts overall and ship a total of 167 million pieces annually.
A family-owned business that has operated in Athens since 1985, T&C was honored last month with the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business of the Year Award among businesses with more than 50 employees.
Some of the metals T&C uses are steel, aluminum, brass and silver. T&C has customers all over the world, Stephens said.
“We have a really diverse customer base,” Stephens said. “We have automotive as well as small appliance business, as well as lawn and garden business … as well as the rail(road) business. Those are some of our major customers.”
T&C makes parts for companies such as Briggs & Stratton, Siemens Mobility and Linde Wiemann, among others. Stephens personally owns a generator whose Briggs & Stratton engine contains parts made by her company.
Rita Kincaid, who lived in Athens most of her life, has worked for T&C the entire 37 years they have been in business. She started out on a metal stamping press but became a quality engineer around 1997.
Kincaid said she has continued to work for T&C for so long because “they’re laid back, everyone’s friendly, (and) it’s just a nice, family-owned company.” Kincaid plans to stay at T&C until she retires.
Stephens said the company was started by Mike Coleman and John Turner in 1985. When Coleman died in 1997, the Coleman family bought out Turner. Mark Coleman, Stephens' brother, is currently co-owner and president.
Stephens said the company currently has 80 employees. “In the beginning it was started with just a few employees as a small metal stamping company.” She said most of their employees live in Limestone County.
Stephens said T&C is an asset to Limestone County. She said the company has always been an active member of the chamber and the Limestone County Economic Development Association.
“We are always eager to be active in the community by giving back and volunteering and participating in community events,” Stephens said.
Stephens said T&C is involved with the Athens-Limestone Hospital Foundation, Relay for Life and fundraisers for the Athens High School booster club, among other things.
Selection for the chamber award was based partly on community involvement.
In 1985, the company started in a small section of a now 96,000-square-foot facility. Stephens said the business has grown with Limestone County.
Brooke Pettus, programs and events manager for the chamber, said T&C won the award “based on their leadership and community support, chamber involvement, business success and overall deservedness.”
