ATHENS — Regina Crawford's gift shop has endured changing customer tastes and the COVID-19 pandemic to become one of several long-operating stores on the Athens downtown square, and all of them are examples of the difference a personal touch makes for locally owned businesses.
Experts and Crawford say focusing on customers and providing them excellent service are keys to success and areas where local entrepreneurs can excel.
“Know your customer, know what they’re interested in at different times of the year,” Crawford said. “And make sure you gear toward them, not exactly what’s on trend sometimes. However, you do want to have lots of new things for people to see.”
Crawford’s Gifts will have been open on the square 30 years in May. Other businesses on the square have been in operation even longer. Hyatt & Sims, a framing and cruise planning business, opened in 1946. Hendricks-Patton, an appliance and cooking store, has been on the square since 1945. The oldest small business on the square is UG White Mercantile, which sells hardware and mercantile and has been open since 1917.
Pammie Jimmar, Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce president, said these small businesses have endured because they're unique and have useful products and services. She also said that they put an emphasis on customer service.
"When you walk into a small business in downtown Athens, you're greeted with a smile, you're greeted by someone that you may know. Your kids grew up together, your families know each other," Jimmar said. "And then it's all about taking care of that customer."
Jimmar said shopping at small businesses provides customers with familiarity.
"There's relationship building when you shop local and those businesses that have been able to remain sustainable," she said. "It's about getting to know the shopper on a personal level."
Crawford, 62, of Athens, said she had been decorating homes and working out of her home and a warehouse when she decided she needed a larger place and opened her shop on the square in 1993. She said she was not at all worried about starting a small business because she knew she had customers backing it.
Tricia Pruitt, Decatur Better Business Bureau regional vice president, said when starting a small business, take your time, plan before opening, educate yourself, plan for emergencies and work hard before and after you have opened your business.
“Most of the time successful businesses do have planning involved; people have educated themselves, done their homework. So, when they start, they understand the steps needed to keep the business secure,” she said.
Pruitt said for a small business to be successful, the owner needs to have perseverance and provide customer service.
“Dealing with local people and customer service, it’s hard to even put a value on it because it makes so much difference in an impersonal world that we live in,” she said. “Everything’s done online, meetings are held by Zoom, where you don’t touch people like you used to. Having a local business you can go to is important.”
Pruitt said that this time of year when the holidays are approaching people are being careful with their money.
“Having a local person that you can see and talk to … is a reassurance,” she said. “I think that’s the reason that people look to that type of business.”
Another way Crawford said she has been able to stay open so many years is because she does not overbuy inventory for her shop.
Hiring and keeping employees can be a challenge, Pruitt said. There is often competition from other companies, she said.
“It’s hard to keep employees and treating those employees right I think is helpful for small businesses,” she said.
Crawford said she has four good employees who allow her to take time away from her shop to spend with her grandchildren.
Crawford said the pandemic made her nervous and overwhelmed. She said she closed the shop for a week.
“Then I realized this was not going to be healthy for me and I had lots of customers calling wanting to know if they could come by and pick up something,” she said.
Crawford said that is when she introduced curbside service, which she did for a month until she could figure out what her customers’ needs were during that time.
“Still today with different illnesses, flu, whatever, people are still cautious,” she said. “We’ve added our online service.”
Crawford said business has grown substantially and sales have increased by 45% since COVID.
Over the years, Crawford said she has had to make many changes to keep her business going. She said she started out with gifts and home décor.
“As the years have transitioned, clothing and the gift industry really started shining. We started that before boutiques were a thing,” she said. “Now we have several major departments in our store.”
