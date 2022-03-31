Blair Davis, Athens Utilities electric department manager, said crews worked through the night to restore power to approximately 700 customers impacted by storm outages and now have just 67 customers without power.
AU hopes to have power restored to all customers after lunch. The outages are due to some downed utility poles as well as trees and limbs that tore down power lines during the storm.
