Tuesday through Thursday, southbound traffic on Interstate 65 will be detoured onto the Exit 347 ramp at the Huntsville Brownsferry Road in Limestone County, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
ALDOT said both southbound lanes will be closed from about 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day to allow contractor Miller & Miller to remove part of the existing bridge in preparation for overpass widening.
To bypass the work area, traffic will be rerouted to the off-ramp and across Huntsville Brownsferry Road to the on-ramp back to I-65 southbound.
ADLOT spokesman Seth Burkett warn motorists to expect delays.
“Reduce speed and be prepared to merge and exit. State troopers will assist with traffic control,” he said.
The $2,833,868 Rebuild Alabama project is the first phase of expanding Huntsville Brownsferry Road, which has been designated Alabama 304 from U.S. 31 to I-65, Burkett said.
A future Rebuild Alabama project will construct additional lanes. The city of Huntsville plans to widen the segment of Huntsville Brownsferry Road east of I-65 to Greenbrier Parkway in a separate project.
