A local lawmaker expects that a Limestone County-only constitutional provision applying the "stand your ground" law to churches will be on the November ballot, but the state attorney general has previously said the existing law already applies to churches.
State Rep. Danny Crawford, R-Athens, who sponsored the bill authorizing the issue to be placed on the ballot, said there wasn’t a specific incident that prompted him to sponsor the measure. “It’s just something we needed to do,” he said.
In the House, the local legislation was approved with 55 yes votes and 45 members abstaining, then was approved with 30 yes votes in the Senate last week. It is now awaiting Gov. Kay Ivey’s signature, Crawford said.
The measure will require a constitutional amendment, Crawford said.
“I think church security will feel like they can do their job without being exposed to liability,” Crawford said.
Crawford’s bill would protect a person who stands his or her ground in self-defense or in defending another person on the premises of a church against someone committing or attempting to commit a crime involving death, serious physical injury, first-degree robbery or first-degree kidnapping. It gives the person immunity from criminal prosecution or civil action for using deadly physical force, “unless the force was determined to be unlawful.”
During the 2019 session, Crawford’s bill passed the House, was read by the Senate and then referred to the Senate Committee on Local Legislation. The local bill was not taken up by the Senate before the end of the session.
Similar local bills for Lauderdale and Franklin counties have made it through the Legislature but because one House member voted against the proposals, they’ll now be on ballots statewide in November 2020.
“The Attorney General’s Office has no comment on the legislation,” it said in a statement released this week.
Attorney General Steve Marshall said earlier this year that Alabama law already allows individuals to defend themselves and others by using deadly force in churches. He issued a statement in response to questions from reporters about the "stand your ground" bill introduced by State Rep. Lynn Greer, R-Rogersville, to specifically clarify that members of a church can use deadly force if threatened.
Marshall’s office also offered legal guidance on church safety and encouraged all places of worship to implement a church safety plan. Greer’s bill was approved by the House Judiciary Committee in March.
The Crawford legislation provides that before a trial begins in a case in which a defense is claimed under the amendment, the court will conduct a pretrial hearing to determine whether deadly force used by the defendant was justified or whether it was unlawful.
According to the legislation, the defendant must show by a preponderance of the evidence that he or she is immune from criminal prosecution and if the court decides the defendant has proved that force, including deadly force, was justified, the court will enter an order finding the defendant immune from criminal prosecution and dismissing the criminal charges.
If the defendant doesn’t meet his or her burden of proving immunity at the hearing, he or she may continue to claim self-defense or defense of another person at trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.