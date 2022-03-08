State Line Road in Ardmore will close for bridge project

ATHENS — Limestone County District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet will close State Line Road in Ardmore between Slaughter Pen Road and Asa Smith Road for a bridge replacement project on Thursday at 8 a.m.
The project will take approximately 90 days, weather permitting.
