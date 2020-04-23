The Alabama Department of Transportation will hold the construction bid opening Friday on the widening of Interstate 565.
ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett said the estimated $17 million project will widen about 7.5 miles of I-565 from Interstate 65 to just west of County Line Road.
Burkett said the hope is the state will be able to issue a notice to proceed in late June or July. The project is scheduled to be finished in December 2021, although the contractor will likely receive financial incentives for early completion.
The I-565 widening project wasn’t on the state’s schedule until another 10 to 20 years, but the new Mazda Toyota USA plant under construction in Greenbrier led to project being moved up. The plant is expected to hire about 4,000 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.