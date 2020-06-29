The Alabama Department of Transportation says motorists can expect a single-lane closure and brief stoppages tonight on Interstate 565 eastbound near Exit 3, Greenbrier Road, for overhead sign installation.
Weather permitting, Reed Contracting will close one lane, beginning about 6 p.m. At times, all eastbound traffic will be completely stopped while the sign is being placed.
The sign installation is among final work items on the $10.26 million interchange modifications project to improve safety and traffic flow at that exit.
Single-lane closures are possible at Exit 3 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday for concrete rail work.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and asked to reduce speed in the work zone and be prepared to merge.
