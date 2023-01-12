Weather service trying to determine if damage caused by high winds or tornado
The National Weather Service is deploying observation crews to assess whether damage left by this morning's storms was caused by tornadoes or high winds.
"We have damage reports, but whether it's high winds or a tornado, we aren't sure yet," forecaster Huntir Cramer said.
Winds reached 64 mph at Huntsville Airport around 8:40 this morning. The airport is the nearest observation center to Decatur with reliable data on wind speed, she said.
Structures, trees and power lines were damaged in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties, but no severe injuries or deaths have been reported.
— Emma Daniel
Power restored at all Decatur schools
Decatur City Schools said power has been restored to all of its schools after outages were reported at several locations this morning, but some internet and phone services remain spotty, the school system said.
"Parents can still pick up their child or children from the schools affected by this morning's power outage," said Elizabeth Gentle, school system spokeswoman. "If they are not able, we have a food plan in place to make sure those students are taken care of. If the school didn't lose power, it's a regular school day."
Ben Davis Elementary, Center for Alternative Placement, Banks Caddell Elementary, Woodmeade Elementary and Leon Sheffield Magnet Elementary School all temporarily lost power this morning.
— Staff report
Lawrence hospital has damage; power out
MOULTON — The Lawrence Medical Center, ballfields and a hotel in Moulton all had damage from the storms that moved through the area between 8 and 9 a.m. today.
The hospital received extensive roof damage, and was without normal electric service as of 10 a.m.
The ballfields at Alexander Park were severely damaged, and the hotel at Alabama 24 and Alabama 157 had roof damage.
— Michael Wetzel
LIMESTONE COUNTY: Trees and power lines down but no deaths or injuries reported
In Limestone County, power lines were down around Humphrey Road and Mooresville Road and about 4,300 Athens Utilities customers were without power, but no deaths or injuries were reported, according to the county Emergency Management Agency.
Trent Simon, Limestone County emergency management officer, said EMA has had many reports of trees down across roadways. He said there are reports of a tree down at Calhoun Community College and a nearby store has roof damage. Simon
He said there is storm related damage affecting substations in the southeast portion of the county, south of U.S. 72.
— Erica Smith
Decatur Utilities restores power to many customers
Decatur Utilities has restored power to many of the approximately 6,100 customers who lost electricity service this morning due to the storm that moved through the area.
There were multiple poles and lines down. Crews began making repairs to get power restored as soon as possible.
DU warns that drivers who approach an intersection where traffic signals are not working should treat it as a four-way stop unless Decatur police are on-scene directing traffic.
Also, the utility says individuals and motorists should not touch or drive over power lines. It may still be energized and can cause severe injury or death if you come in contact with it.
— Bayne Hughes
Damage in Limestone, Morgan and Lawrence
Damage has been reported throughout Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties after storms that generated a tornado warning passed through the area this morning.
Decatur Utilities said on Facebook that it had a “major outage” affecting several thousand customers in the northern part of the city.
In Moulton, a hotel at Alabama 157 and Alabama 24 had roof damage, and there also was damage reported at the new ballfields at Alexander Park.
Trees are reported down on the south end of the campus at Calhoun Community College and in the Garrett Road/Mooresville road area in Limestone County.
Power was knocked out in parts of Decatur about 8:35 a.m. Spectrum reported internet outages at 8:45 a.m.
A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Moulton at 8:11 a.m., moving northeast at 50 mph, the National Weather Service said. The thunderstorm was near Tanner at 8:46 a.m., according to the weather service.
Scanner traffic about 8:15 a.m. reported a possible funnel cloud sighted at Alabama 157 and Alabama 24 in Lawrence County. The weather service also reported that spotters had seen a funnel cloud.
