ATHENS — Athens Main Street has commissioned renowned street artist Arcy to paint a tribute board of Athens native and Grammy-award-winning singer-songwriter Brittany Howard, on Friday, during Fridays After Five as part of the Merchants Alley renovation project.
Within six hours, Arcy will spray paint Howard’s likeness on an 8-foot by 12-foot wood panel to be displayed in Merchants Alley for two years. After that, the artwork will rotate throughout the downtown district.
“I am honored to visit Athens and leave my original art with the community to cherish and enjoy,” the artist said in a release. “Having the opportunity to extend Brittany Howard's living legacy spreading that hometown pride has been the cherry on top of the sundae. I can't wait.”
Arcy is known for his paint-splashed style of large-scale street art and has created hundreds of live murals and permanent large-scale works in North America, Australia and Europe. He has worked for The Smithsonian Institute, Major League Baseball and America's National Parks Service and is now developing a collaborative body of work for The Walt Disney Company as a Disney Fine Artist.
AMBL Studios sponsored this installation for Merchants Alley.
The alley is now under construction and will connect a public parking lot to Jefferson Street and be a gathering place and public art gallery for the community. The theme is Athens Amplified, with an emphasis on music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.