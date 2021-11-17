ATHENS — Marion Street between Washington Street and Market Street will be closed Friday through Sunday, and Hobbs Street will be closed between Jefferson Street and Marion Street on Saturday and Sunday for the Christmas Open House.
There will be a skating rink, outdoor vendors and other activities on Marion Street. The Lions Club Kiddie Train will be on Hobbs Street.
