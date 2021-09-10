ATHENS — Due to the Superhero Day Parade in Athens, a couple of streets will be closed for the event that starts at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 11.
East Street will be closed between Hobbs and Washington streets, and Market Street will be closed at the entrance of Big Spring Park at 8:30 a.m. There will be barricades at the intersection of Market and East to prevent traffic from entering.
The parade will assemble at First Baptist’s Family Life Center, use Bryan, cross Clinton, turn south on Beaty, cross Hobbs, turn east on Washington, turn north on East, and end at Hobbs.
The Superhero Day event will last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
