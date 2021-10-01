ATHENS — Three buildings at the Tanner crossroads are set to be demolished in preparation for widening the intersection to accommodate more traffic.
The three buildings — a gas station, a house and a restaurant — have been gutted and will be torn down to make room for the widening of Huntsville Brownsferry Road, which includes expansion of the U.S. 31 and Huntsville Brownsferry Road intersection.
Once the buildings are out of the way, workers can relocate utilities ahead of the road work.
Fuel City, on the southwest corner of U.S. 31 and Huntsville Brownsferry, which is in Athens city limits, will be demolished, but another Fuel City will be built farther back on the property after the road widening, according to Matt Davidson, Athens city planner.
According to Davidson, “DOT (Alabama Department of Transportation) has already paid them for the taking on the right of way.”
The owner of Fuel City will have to go through the city to rebuild. “We should see a site plan on that eventually, once they figure out where they want to put the building and how big it’s going to be, how many fuel pumps,” said Davidson.
Right next door to Fuel City was a home that will be demolished as well so that the intersection can be expanded.
The third building belongs to J.R. Miller and was a Mexican restaurant called El Pollo Maniaco. This structure is outside Athens city limits.
“We’re hoping that annexes into the city, but they haven’t petitioned to annex in,” said Davidson.
The restaurant shut down Aug. 31 and there is a sign on the door of the building saying the restaurant will relocate, but no indication of where or when. Miller could not be reached for comment.
“Typically, with something like this, you might have one project where they remove the structures and then they can continue with the utility reconstructions before the actual construction project gets around," said ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett. “In this one, just because of how the timing would have worked out, it didn’t make sense to let the structure removal be a separate project so that was included in the construction project.”
Burkett said within the next week or two, the three structures will be removed. The underground storage gas tanks at Fuel City were taken out of the ground Wednesday.
According to Burkett, the construction started Sept. 13. They have already started some of the clearing and grading work that would not interfere with the utility relocations, said Burkett.
“A lot of the utility relocation that is outstanding, three gas companies, electric, water, on this project, four of those five are not complete yet. In all of these cases, it has to do with the structure removals,” said Burkett.
The widening will make Huntsville Brownsferry four lanes with a fifth center turn lane for most of the length between I-65 and U.S. 31, said Burkett.
On the east side corner of the intersection of Huntsville Brownsferry and U.S. 31, there will be dual lanes turning south, one thru-lane, and one right turn lane heading north, said Burkett. Across the intersection on the west side, there will be a right turn lane, a thru-lane, and a left turn lane. “On 31, you will have right turn lanes going onto Brownsferry Road, north and south.”
According to Burkett, “This project was one of the first Rebuild Alabama projects announced by Gov. (Kay) Ivey.” The project is paid for by additional gas tax revenue and is 100% state funded, he said.
“The Tanner crossroads project is another example of important economic growth happening in Limestone County," said Pammie Jimmar, president of Limestone County Chamber of Commerce. "Not only will this project allow for better traffic flow in and out of our community, but it will be a catalyst for creating new business opportunities and future developments."
According to Burkett, ALDOT anticipates having the project completed by summer 2023.
