Students had their temperatures taken, maintained social distance from children not in their household and wore masks this morning as they arrived at the Creekside campuses for Limestone County Schools' first day.
Superintendent Randy Shearouse, who attended morning drop-offs at Creekside Elementary and Creekside Primary schools, said the morning went smoothly with the exception of a few kids whose masks were too big to function correctly. Those students were provided with smaller masks when they got to school, he said.
“I just really appreciate our parents following through, and helping us with making sure their kids had masks,” Shearouse said.
After the first morning drop-offs, Shearouse said his advice to other districts preparing to reopen is for administrators to focus on building relationships within their community, and for families to have patience as the school year gets started.
“These are truly challenging times, new times for all of us and everything’s not going to be perfect. We ask for patience from everyone, and I think together we can certainly get through this,” Shearouse said.
As children walked into school, they were temperature-checked using touch-free thermometers. Shearouse, who helped with the temperature screening, said no children had a high temperature. According to the district’s reopening guide, students with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will be asked to stay home.
Although some families are still registering their children for school, approximately 5,800 students are attending in-person school and 2,500 students are registered for virtual learning.
“That’s taking some kids out of the traditional setting as well, so that’s helping with class sizes,” Shearouse said of virtual learning.
The number of students on buses was down this year compared to past years. The superintendent said many parents drive their children to school on the first day but have them take the bus the rest of the year, so the number of students on the buses may increase.
The Alabama Department of Public Health will release its updated risk assessment levels this afternoon. As of July 31, Limestone County was coded orange for “high risk.” The other options are green for “low risk,” yellow for “moderate risk,” and red for “very high risk.”
Shearouse said if Limestone were to be upgraded to “very high risk” today, the district would assess the situation on a school-by-school basis.
“We’re going to try to be really precise and determine what school, if they are having issues, that we really focus on that school to make sure those students are safe,” Shearouse said.
