Ten-year-old Temperance Martin likes the “amazing temperatures" in Athens.
“The average temp is between 90 degrees F (and) 28 degrees. This temperature may not be the best, but it’s great for swimming, slip-n-sliding, and drinking hot chocolate on cold days," Martin wrote in an essay for a contest sponsored by Stonehaven, Scotland, which is Athens' sister city.
Lena Murray, also 10, wrote that she loves the Kiddie Carnival in Athens and recently won playing bingo there.
“The rides there are extremely fun, and the Bingo is amazing," Murray wrote. "My parents remember attending the carnival when they were kids, and now we enjoy going as a family.”
Holly Hollman, Athens’ grant coordinator and communications specialist, said Stonehaven has been Athens’ sister city since 2018. Stonehaven has been holding contests for Athens annually.
“This year … they wanted to do a writing contest where the students get to describe ‘My Town.’ So, if you’re Elkmont, Athens, wherever your town is here in Limestone County, describe your town,” Hollman said.
Kris Martin said she encouraged Temperance, a fifth grader at Athens Intermediate School, to enter the contest.
“One of the reasons is because we have family over in the UK,” Kris said. “So, we kind of have a loose connection with Scotland. And also, just because she loves to write, she loves to try different projects.”
Temperance said she wanted to be in the contest because of her family’s connection to the United Kingdom.
“My dad is from England, and I have some grandparents there. Ever since I was little I remember reading stories from England and Scotland … so I decided to try and write an essay about it,” she said.
Temperance said she wrote the article in a way that residents of Stonehaven could see what her life was like in Athens. Temperance said she is curious about Stonehaven’s temperature and wanted them to have the same feeling when they read about Athens’ temperatures.
“When I get older, I want to travel the world for a little bit and I’m wondering about going over to England and Scotland,” Temperance said. “I kind of want to know the temperature so I can come prepared.”
Murray, who also lives in Athens, is homeschooled and in the fifth grade. She said she wanted to enter the contest because it involved writing.
“I do a paper writing class every week and I really like writing papers,” she said.
Hollman said 71 essays were submitted and Athens will hold a virtual meeting with Stonehaven later this fall to announce the winners. Winners will receive prizes from Scotland. Last year prizes included Scottish candy and gifts that denoted Stonehaven or Scotland.
“In return for the essay contest, we’re asking their students to create small, Christmas, winter images that they can send us. We’re going to laminate them and put them on a tree at the North Pole Stroll that (the tourism department) does at the Duck Pond,” Hollman said.
