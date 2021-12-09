ATHENS — Limestone County officials plan to improve roads and add school space to handle planned growth that includes a 131-lot subdivision in District 2 that commissioners approved this week, bringing the number of lots added in that district to 1,308 in 2021.
The entire county, not including cities, has added 1,736 planned lots this year.
“The growth is just tremendous, and I think it’s going to continue," District 2 Commissioner Danny Barksdale said.
In addition to the new subdivision, 30 other lots in various parts of District 2 were approved Monday. District 2 is east of Athens in the central part of the county, south of District 1 and north of District 3.
The new subdivision has been named Craft Springs and will be on the north side of Craft Road approximately a half mile east of Mooresville Road. It is in the preliminary stage currently.
“Preliminary means that they’ve got construction to do," said Marc Massey, county engineer. "For a major subdivision, we have two separate approvals. One preliminary approval, then we do all of our inspections, then there’s a final approval.
“They have the go-ahead to begin construction. They don’t have the go ahead to sell lots.”
Joey Ceci from Breland Homes, the developer for Craft Springs, said they plan to begin construction immediately, do the construction in one phase, and have homes ready to sell in six months.
The lots approved this year in the county won't require immediate changes in volunteer firefighting capacity, said John Prichard, vice president of the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department Board.
“Several of the departments already have built additional fire stations to help cover the new, expanding areas,” Prichard said.
There was a volunteer fire station built at 25272 Capshaw Road in 2018. This station would take care of the needs in the Craft Springs subdivision, Prichard said.
More roads will need to be built to handle the growth, Barksdale said. “We’re probably going to need some money for road funds. Red lights, turn lanes, roundabouts. That’s why I’m an advocate for additional money for roads.”
Barksdale said there may be a need for more schools.
“The general rule of thumb is 3.5 people per home and 1.5 children per home. So, (1,308) homes that have already been approved ... . How many kids is that? That’s a new school,” he said.
According to Ashley Graves, spokeswoman for the Limestone County Schools, the Limestone County Board of Education this year approved a $45 million capital improvement plan that will span five years.
"One of those big items is going to be the addition of a new Elkmont elementary school. It is supposed to open in the fall of 2024," Graves said.
Graves said the school system is seeing growth expand from the east to the west side of the county. "We're also expanding some of our current schools as well, especially at our Creekside Elementary and Creekside Primary schools."
Both Creekside schools are in commission District 2.
"We're looking at adding some additional space out there and maybe moving a few things to a different building to make more room out there, classroom space," Graves said.
District 3 in southern Limestone County has the second highest number of lots added this year with 225. There have been 156 lots added to District 1 in the northeast corner of the county, and 47 added to District 4 in northwest Limestone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.