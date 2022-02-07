The death of a woman whose body was found atop a CSX Railroad car in Tanner last month has been ruled a suicide, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Limestone County dispatchers received reports on Jan. 29 of a woman spotted on top of a train. CSX stopped the train near Harris Station Road in Tanner.
Limestone County spokeswoman Michelle Williamson said investigators with multiple agencies determined that the train originated in Louisville, Kentucky, and traveled south through Nashville and Limestone County. Investigators determined the woman's last known location was Nashville. The Metro Nashville Police Department was notified and worked with CSX agents on the case.
