ATHENS — Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones and school officials from Athens City, Limestone County Schools and the county’s private schools have launched a new campaign to recognize achievements of the county’s elementary students.
Jones said the awards program, “Every Child Is a Superhero,” will honor exceptional students who are leaders and positive examples for other students. He said the program was instituted because “ tragedies in our community and around our nation have begun to overshadow the positive accomplishments of the student superheroes we have in Limestone County.”
Each K-5 school in the county will nominate one boy and one girl per grade level who show leadership skills, a positive attitude and good attendance. After each nine-week grading period, Jones will present awards to the students who are nominated, and those students and their photos will be highlighted on the schools’ and District Attorney’s social media pages.
Each winner will receive a certificate, a challenge coin and a yard sign. A student can win the award only once.
