A Clements High student was among the three people killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Limestone County, school Superintendent Randy Shearouse confirmed Tuesday.
“Unfortunately, we did lose one of our seventh grade students from Clements yesterday,” Shearouse said. “Additional counselors were made available for anyone having a difficult time.”
Nancy Martin Carroll Russell, 80, and Levi Chase Gordon, 30, both of Athens, also died in the accident, according to troopers. Russell was driving a Honda Accord that collided with a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Gordon, said Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel.
Russell was heading east on U.S. 72 and making a left turn into the parking lot at Dollar General near Parker Road, as Gordon was traveling westbound, Daniel said.
According to Daniel, Russell and Gordon were not wearing seat belts and were pronounced dead at the scene.
Russell’s 13-year-old great-granddaughter, whose identity has not been released, was not restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene, Daniel said.
Daniel said no one was ejected from the vehicles. The crash remains under investigation.
The crash occurred eight miles west of Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.