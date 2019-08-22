A fifth automotive parts manufacturer has announced plans to support the Mazda Toyota plant under construction in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County, bringing the total of supplier jobs locally to nearly 1,700.
Vuteq USA, a Japan-based Tier 1 auto supplier, plans to build a $60 million plant just outside the 2,500-acre Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA campus, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday. It will hire about 200 employees to produce interior and exterior plastic-injected parts and various sub-assemblies for Mazda and Toyota at the joint venture assembly plant.
Construction work at Vuteq’s site at 7306 Greenbrier Parkway N.W. is scheduled to begin in October, according to the governor's office. Construction work is expected to be completed in September 2020, with a production launch targeted for 2021.
Vehicle production at the Mazda Toyota plant is also scheduled to start that year.
"Vuteq USA Inc. is very pleased and excited to be opening our next plant in Alabama,” said Vuteq USA’s president, Kazumasa Watanabe.
The five suppliers combined will create 1,672 jobs, according to Mark Brazeal, Mazda Toyota’s vice president of administration. The combined investment by the suppliers is expected to reach about $440 million, according to the governor’s release.
“We welcome (Vuteq’s) partnership,” Brazeal said. “They’ll be an important supplier in our overall supplier chain.”
“We’re pleased that Huntsville will be home to Vuteq’s first venture in Alabama and we welcome them to our growing network of automotive suppliers,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said in the release.
Vuteq has begun hiring, according to the announcement, and applicants can contact the company at VuteqAlabamaJobs@vuteqky.com.
The Vuteq USA facility will host several other manufacturing companies, including Diversity Vuteq LLC, a minority joint venture.
Vuteq has more than 13,000 employees worldwide. It began North American operations in 1987 at Georgetown, Kentucky, where Toyota operates an assembly plant. Vuteq also has manufacturing plants in Mississippi, Indiana and Texas, and a location in Ontario, Canada.
“Vuteq has established a large industrial footprint in the United States, and it’s great to see the company expand that presence to our state,” Ivey said in a statement.
In late June, Sanoh America announced it would manufacture cluster tubes and brake pipes for Mazda Toyota.
Brazeal said the company is investing $2.9 million and hiring 42 employees as an “under-roof” supplier at the facility.
“They will have a spot on the production floor in the assembly shop,” Brazeal said.
The company opened a Scottsboro location in 2000.
Other announced suppliers are:
• Y-tec Keylex Toyotetsu Alabama, or YKTA. It is building a 750,000-square-foot facility on 42 acres north of the Mazda Toyota site. It will produce structural parts such as body stampings and assemblies, along with functional parts like brake pedals.
• DaikyoNishikawa US. It will locate a $110 million plant on the Mazda Toyota site and produce large plastic parts such as bumpers and instrument panels.
• Toyota Boshoku America. It is building a facility in Athens' Breeding North Industrial Park, where it will make seat systems for the Mazda Toyota plant.
The $1.6 billion Mazda Toyota project expects to employ up to 4,000 workers and produce up to 300,000 vehicles annually.
Earlier this week, the company said 90% of the steel is up and 70% of the roof is installed. Also, the company said that 70% of the 2,500 construction workers on-site are from Alabama.
