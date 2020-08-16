Sixty-three percent of students responding to an Athens City Schools survey will start the new school year Monday in a traditional classroom setting, according to officials, and as of Friday five employees were in quarantine awaiting test results.
Of 3,668 responding to the survey, 2,321 students chose the traditional option, while 1,347 students, or 37%, opted for remote instruction, survey data shows.
The total number doesn’t account for the entire student population, with Athens Renaissance School not included in the count, according to Acting Superintendent Beth Patton. That school provides a virtual program and blended program with a mix of virtual and face-to-face instruction.
“We feel really good about the safety measures we have in place,” Patton said. “Our team has spent the entire summer looking at best practices, purchasing disinfecting supplies and materials, and getting classrooms and other spaces ready.”
She said it’s important for the school system to meet the needs of students and families as much as it possibly can.
“As you can see by the numbers, we have families who want their children to be able to physically attend school and families who want to be able to keep their children learning from home,” she said. “We’re excited to be able to offer both options, and we are encouraged by the fact that learning never has to stop, whether students are in school or at home.”
Patton said the smaller number of students choosing traditional learning will help with social distancing in classrooms.
“Our elementary class sizes, looking at current numbers, will range from 12-16 per class,” she said. Middle and high school class sizes vary, but “we’re working to ensure that social distancing can be maintained as much as possible. Current guidance suggests that social distancing in the classrooms will help control the spread, so we will practice this to the extent possible.”
Teachers and students will wear masks when social distancing of 6 feet is not possible, and masks will be provided to those who don’t bring their own, she said.
To date, 509 students have signed up to ride the morning bus and 590 to ride the afternoon bus, according to Patton.
“We run 20 buses, and we will continue this in order to keep numbers down on our buses,” she said. An employee will be on every bus the first day of school to make sure each student has checked for symptoms and fever at home, to distribute masks as needed, to show students the hand sanitizer for use upon entering the bus and to direct them to fill in seats from back to front. “All students will have assigned seats on buses,” she said.
She said there will be no significant change in the location of bus stops.
“As always, a few have been added and a few deleted because students move over the summer,” Patton said.
After the Board of Education in June approved the purchase of new devices for every student, iPads and cases with keyboards were ordered, but the system was recently notified that the new iPads are back-ordered due to increased demand worldwide and an overall delay in the supply chain.
“We are still waiting on the new iPads, but we are preparing our old iPads and MacBooks for those students who are enrolled in remote learning,” Patton said. “We used a survey to collect data to determine which families prefer to use a device they have at home and which families need a school-issued device until the new iPads arrive.”
Patton said the school district is waiving usage fees until the new devices are issued.
As of late last week, “we currently have three employees who have tested positive for COVID-19,” she said. “We currently have five employees in quarantine due to potential exposure or symptoms. We are awaiting test results.”
The positions of the employees aren’t being released “in order to protect the privacy of those involved,” Patton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.