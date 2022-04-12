ATHENS — A search of a vehicle leaving a residence that was under surveillance by the Limestone County sheriff's Narcotics Unit led to three arrests for drug charges and outstanding warrants, the Sheriff's Office said today.
The Narcotics Unit was watching a suspected drug house early on March 30. It initiated a traffic stop of a car leaving the house.
The stop resulted in the discovery of 5.8 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of fentanyl, and 26 total warrants between the three occupants of the car, the Sheriff's Office said.
Fred Dews, 48 of Tanner, was placed under arrest for Limestone County and Tennessee felony warrants and also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to the Sheriff's Office. He was being held at the Limestone County Jail on a $6,000 bond.
Joshua Dashaun McLemore, 25, of Harvest, was placed under arrest for two Limestone County felony warrants, according to the Sheriff's Office. No bond has been set.
Jarius Lamar Ervin, 23, of Athens, was placed under arrest for 20 failure-to-appear warrants through Athens Police Department, the Sheriff's Office said. Ervin was being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $13,000 bond.
