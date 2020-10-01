ATHENS — The city is moving ahead on a project to build a new trailhead for the Swan Creek Greenway with a parking lot, to be located south of U.S. 72.
The Athens City Council this week authorized Mayor Ronnie Marks to enter into a $160,000 contract with Grayson Carter & Son Contracting for some of the work. The city received a $200,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs in 2017 for the project.
“We would get, for $160,000, a new roadway connecting to our parking area that would (include) curb and gutter and binder for the new roadway” and the base for the parking lot including curb and gutter, City Engineer Michael Griffin said at Monday's council meeting.
The only bid submitted exceeded the project’s construction budget, so the company and city negotiated the scope of work to get the contract amount within the budget.
According to the contract, once the contractor receives a notice to proceed from the city, it has 90 consecutive calendar days to finish the work.
“The city would be responsible for the remaining items such as getting up to the wearing surface (on the roadway) and paving the parking lot,” Griffin said. He said he didn’t have an estimate yet on the cost of the city’s share.
The city has already used the grant money to buy a 1.2-acre tract and another 1.1 acres for the project, according to Holly Hollman, the city’s grant coordinator and communications specialist.
The property for the trailhead project is behind Railroad Bazaar on Eidson Street, which runs south of U.S. 72.
The Swan Creek Greenway is now 2.3 miles long, and there are plans to extend it another 1,200 feet to the south under the U.S. 72 overpass, Hollman said. It now ends on the north side of U.S. 72.
The trail runs parallel to Swan Creek and connects with a loop trail that circles Athens Middle School.
