A Tanner man accused of shooting his brother in the abdomen with a .22-caliber rifle was arrested Saturday, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Ricky Stanford, 58, was charged with first-degree assault, a Sheriff's Office statement said. He was released Sunday from the Limestone County Jail on $25,000 bail.
Deputies said they went to the 19000 block of Moyers Road about 6:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate an assault report. The two brothers had gotten into an altercation, and the victim was shot, the sheriff's statement said.
The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to recover, the statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.