A positive test for COVID-19 has forced Tanner to shut down its athletic workouts until July 13.
According to Tanner principal Debbie Kenyon, the positive test was self-reported. The student last visited the school campus on June 25.
Kenyon said all other students who had contact with that student have been contacted.
Tanner is at least the third area school to suspend workouts since they were allowed to begin in June. West Morgan did after a student had contact with a person who later tested positive.
Danville football is shut down until July 20 after head coach Shannon McGregory tested positive last week.
