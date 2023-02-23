Drones that spray crops for pests. Robotic harvesters that recognize and pick fruit.
Farming, like almost everything else, is changing with advances in technology.
“It’s incredible,” said Christopher Becker, Limestone County extension coordinator with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System in Athens. “I like to equate the amount of technology in ag almost equivalent to the space program. A lot of what’s floating in space is contributing to precision ag.”
GPS-guided systems, smart equipment that sees weeds, and targeted irrigation are already in many farmers’ toolkits.
Planting crops with GPS guidance has been around for a while.
“They can identify spots in the field that were less productive last year because of a certain disease in the soil,” said Becker. “When it’s planting, it will skip over that area because you don’t want to waste the seed or waste the resources on an area you know is not going to be productive.”
Moisture meters in the field can show when and where to irrigate.
And then there’s the whole field of scientifically modified food and pest control treatments.
“The technology in the seed alone — there’s millions and millions of dollars spent each year developing next year’s variety of any number of crops, whether it’s disease resistance, or drought tolerance, changing the specific size or growth habit of the plant or making it insect resistant or disease resistant,” Becker said.
For example, the nemesis of sweet corn is the caterpillar. A protein that is toxic to them — and only them — is now part of an organically approved pesticide.
“We’ve reduced spraying corn exponentially for caterpillars,” Becker said.
For those who are squeamish about genetic manipulation of their food, Becker asks a rhetorical question.
“Would you rather eat corn that has a single protein added to it, or would you rather eat corn that has been sprayed four or five times a year with insecticides to keep caterpillars off it?”
--
Send in the drones
Auburn University is the first land-grant institution in the country to begin agriculture research using the new DJI Agras T40 spray drone.
Spray drones can spread seed in food plots, drop dry fertilizer and allow farmers to plant fields remotely. Timber growers can use them instead of a helicopter or skid sprayer for treating clear-cut timber, particularly in remote areas.
Drones and thermal imaging already identify stressed plants by the heat signature they give off, Becker said.
Other drone uses are for management of invasive species like kudzu, or controlling aquatic weeds in big ponds and rivers.
Dr. Steve Li, associate professor and extension specialist at Auburn University, is researching the use of drones to identify weed species on the ground. Li and graduate students are studying spray drone coverage and spray quality compared to airplanes and ground rigs, too.
“The first commercially viable spray drone was made about two years ago,” he said.
“There are lots of companies and universities working on using drones to detect weeds, disease, insects, different types of pests,” said Li.
Drones also help with elevation mapping for drainage and look for nutrient deficiencies or physical damage caused by birds, wind and hail.
“You need to have the drone to shoot your video or take high-resolution images,” he said. “You can stitch those images together taken by the drone and you can extrapolate information out of the big precision maps.”
Alabama farmers are very interested in using drones, Li said, but flight regulatory issues are still a concern.
A spray drone can cost as little as $30,000 — not that much in the world of expensive farming equipment.
---
GPS guidance
While drones are cutting edge, GPS technology has been used for decades. It can guide equipment and target irrigation.
“I’m not an expert in irrigation, but I know they put a cellular signal on a pivot and the control software so people can monitor how much water they use,” Li said. “You can control your pivot on your cellphone. That has been commercialized for a few years.”
Large-scale farming operations already use equipment with GPS, said Shannon Huber Norwood, Precision Ag manager of TriGreen Equipment in Athens. TriGreen is a John Deere dealer.
The machine has “a GPS receiver on it and a display in the cabin of the machine that logs what the producer is doing in the field," she said.
As farmers apply products, the GPS system keeps a record of “how much they’re putting out,” she said. “When they’re applying seed, it lets them increase or decrease the seed rate as they come to areas of higher and lower productivity.”
When farmers roll across the field and turn around in their big equipment, “obviously they’re coming across places they’ve already planted,” she said. The smart planters’ “individual row units are turning off, so seed aren’t overlapping.”
--
Artificially smart
Precision artificial intelligence will become more and more integral in farming, several experts agree.
“In the next three to five years you’re going to see more AI to be used in farming,” Li said. “It could be used to assist in identifying the pest, nutrient deficiencies, damages, that kind of stuff. AI can be used to recognize fruit on the plant.”
Current Deere equipment already uses cameras in a way that’s “basically artificial intelligence,” Norwood said.
“It’s learning what you want to see in the grain in your tank and it changes the settings on the machine to maintain certain levels to keep that machine running as efficiently as possible and keep your grain as clean as possible,” she said.
As for driverless farm equipment, it’s always good to have someone in the seat to watch settings and check for obstacles, Norwood said.
With a feature called autotrack, the farmer drops two points of an A to B line on opposite ends of a field.
“They basically press a button on the tractor and the tractor will get on that line and stay on that line,” she said. “They’re not having to touch the steering wheel.
“A lot of these machines have telematics packages on them so I can be sitting in my offices in Athens and I can call into a tractor anywhere and see what that operator is seeing on the display in that cab.” That allows the dealer to send any needed software updates wirelessly.
Weed recognition is becoming more precise as equipment evolves.
One new sprayer “has cameras on the boom and as that machine goes through the field, the cameras detect where weeds are and they spray just where the weed is in the field,” Norwood said.
Technologies pay for themselves, she said, through product savings and reduced stress on the farmers. By using less seed or pesticide, “it definitely increases that efficiency.”
Will robots replace a field full of workers someday?
Li said scientists have created a prototype of an automatic harvester, which could in fact help with labor shortages.
“You can basically train those things to pick apples, or tomatoes or strawberries, just to simulate the human hand to reduce labor,” Li said. “That’s going to be coming probably in the next 10 years, so we don’t need to have as many people in the field.”
