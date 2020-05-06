ATHENS — Athens police have charged a 19-year-old man with robbing a victim at gunpoint in a shopping center parking lot last week.
Quami Mingle, Mayberry Drive, Athens, was arrested Tuesday afternoon for first-degree robbery, said Police Chief Floyd Johnson. He said police responded to a robbery in the Eastside Junction parking lot last Wednesday, and the victim told officers a male pointed a pistol at him and demanded the keys to his car.
Johnson said no one was injured in the robbery. Sgt. Jonathan Caldwell investigated the case and developed Mingle as the suspect, Johnson said. and Mingle was booked at the police department on a charge of first-degree robbery and transferred to Limestone County Jail on Tuesday night. No bail was set as of this afternoon.
