ELKMONT — A Tennessee man died when the vehicle he was driving collided with another vehicle on Interstate 65 east of Elkmont on Wednesday, according to Alabama State Troopers.
Troopers said Felix Narciso Pena of Columbia, Tennessee, was killed when the 2020 Chevy Express van he was driving was struck by a 2019 Honda Civic driven by Zhane Siti McElroy, 23, of Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Troopers said the van left the roadway, struck a fence, went through a ditch and then struck a tree. Pena was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.
McElroy was injured and transported to a local hospital, troopers said. They said the accident occurred about 2:05 p.m. near Upper Fort Hampton Road, about 3 miles east of Elkmont.
Troopers said the accident is under investigation.
