A Prospect, Tennessee, man is charged with murder in the fatal shooting in north Limestone County of a woman he had threatened, according to authorities.
At a press briefing on Tuesday, Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely said the office received a 911 call early Tuesday morning about a shooting on Cave Branch Road in the Veto community, and 51-year-old Melanie Payne, also of Prospect, Tennessee, was found dead as a result of a gunshot wound. Payne was staying with some friends, and when they returned to the residence from Elkton, they found her dead in the home, Blakely said.
The friends said Payne had temporarily moved in with them because Samuel Hoback, 21, had shot up her trailer a few weeks earlier, according to the sheriff.
“She was scared of him,” Blakely said. “There were some ongoing problems between the two of them that had been going on for quite some time.”
A Limestone County deputy, Danny Craig, spotted Hoback at about 10 a.m. on Robinson Hollow Road and took him into custody without incident, Blakely said. Hoback was booked into the Limestone County Jail just before 11 a.m. and charged with possession of a controlled substance and probation violation on a fourth-degree theft charge in Limestone County, according to office spokesman Stephen Young. No bond is set.
Hoback was found with methamphetamine when he was apprehended, Blakely said.
“We believe after (Hoback) shot the victim, he went back to his parents’ residence (in Prospect) and changed vehicles,” Blakely said. “We do know in talking to the DA’s office there in Giles County (Tennessee) that Ms. Payne was supposed to appear (Tuesday) to testify at a bond revocation hearing on the suspect.”
Hoback had been released from jail in Tennessee on Monday, Blakely said.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of interviewing witnesses, family members, friends and others to determine what led to the shooting, Blakely said.
A .38 revolver was found in Hoback’s vehicle that had one spent shell and five live shells in the chamber, the sheriff said. “We don’t know if this is the actual murder weapon or not,” he said. Payne’s body was sent to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy.
“We do know that (Hoback) was spotted numerous times last night driving by this residence where the shooting actually occurred,” he said.
Hoback had made threats against her, according to Blakely.
“We do know (Payne and Hoback) had been acquaintances for some time,” Blakely said. “All indications are that he (acted) alone.”
