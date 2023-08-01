State Sen. Tim Melson, who suffered cardiac arrest in South Korea last week, showed "continued improvement" of his heart's strength and ability to pump, his son reported Monday.
Melson, who was part of a legislative delegation visiting South Korea last week, suffered cardiac arrest reportedly in a coffee shop in South Korea. Also on the trip was Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, who administered CPR to Melson.
Melson was rushed to a nearby hospital after CPR was performed and later transferred to a hospital in Seoul.
Melson has been showing signs of improvement since the weekend. His son Tyler Melson said in a social media post Sunday that his father was taken off extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), and remained stable.
In ECMO, blood is pumped outside of the body to a heart-lung machine, allowing the heart and lungs to rest, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Tyler Melson said his father remains on a ventilator, but discussion has started about when to try to wean him off.
"There is no rush to do this," the son wrote in Monday's social media post. "However, we remain hopeful and confident that the Lord will see us through this step in His perfect timing."
Tyler Melson explained in a detailed post on Facebook on Sunday that his dad had suffered cardiac arrest due to an arrhythmia, or irregular heartbeat. He said a cardiac catheterization was performed and no blockage was found in his coronary arteries.
"His improvement so far has been miraculous and we are certain that it is due to all the prayer he has received," he wrote on Sunday. "Please continue to pray as there are many more milestones that we will have to reach."
Sen. Melson, who is a retired anesthesiologist and owner of Shoals Medical Trials Inc., a medical research firm in Sheffield, has been a state senator representing District 1 since he was elected in 2014. This is now his third term in office.
He is the chair of the Senate Health Care Committee and previously chaired the chamber’s Education Policy Committee. He represents Lauderdale County and part of Limestone County.
In 2021, after several years of work, he passed legislation allowing the limited use of medical marijuana in Alabama and establishing the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.
