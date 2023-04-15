ATHENS — A nonprofit that connects addicts with services has been provided office space, and its leader wants eventually to run a home where recovering addicts could stay while receiving counseling and treatment.
Jerome Malone, president of The Oasis Community Outreach in Athens, a nonprofit created in 2019, said it is currently the middleman for addicts.
“Right now what we do is we partner with different transition homes and mental health facilities,” he said. “We’re the middleman between those individuals that need help and making sure they get placed in the right places to get the help that they need. That’s our focus now.”
Malone said Oasis provides counseling and coaching as well.
“We kind of give them a road map that helps them rebuild their lives," he said. "A lot of people need help, but they don’t know how to get it.”
Last month, the Limestone County Commission declared an 80-by-80-foot piece of property located at 700 Browns Ferry St. in Athens as surplus. Commission Chairman Collin Daly said the commission is going to allow Oasis to use the building on the land rent-free.
Malone said the building will serve as more than office space.
“To have a place that people can recognize and know that there is help, I think it’s just going to present opportunities for us to help more people,” he said. “I think that’s going to be huge for the Athens community to know that if they need some help there is help and know where it is.”
Malone said the Browns Ferry Street building is the first step toward their future goals.
“Our goal is to at some point in the future have a recovery home here in Athens,” he said. “Anybody that has an active addiction or that’s in recovery will be able to be a part of the program. … Our goal is to start off with 12 residents.”
He said Oasis aims to move people from pain to purpose.
“The goal is to be able to take an individual who is in addiction, to come into the house and go through the program,” he said. “It’s usually either a six-month to one-year program where they will be able to get clean, sober, and then be able to walk back into being a productive member in society and reconnect with their families and ultimately be able to give back to others.”
Tiffany Malone, Jerome's wife who volunteers with Oasis, said sometimes when they are trying to help someone, they run into placement problems.
“Sometimes what you run into when a person is really, really ready to make a change is that the one or two places you know of may or may not even be able to take them,” she said. “In the absence of having some of those resources … our long-term plan is to have the transition house, or recovery house.”
Jerome Malone said Oasis hopes to have its recovery/transition house operational in three years.
The organization already has several programs it coordinates.
It holds a monthly meeting for the addiction support group called Ride With Me.
“It’s designed to connect with those that are in addiction or families that have been impacted by addiction to inspire individuals to change,” Jerome Malone said. “We do that once a month to give people hope, help and healing.”
Annually, Oasis holds a rally called Addiction Eviction in Athens. There are inspirational speakers, live performances and rehab and recovery resources.
“It’s an event that’s designed to empower individuals, organizations and especially youth for the fight against addiction,” he said.
Partnering with the Limestone County Jail is in the works to assist people when they are released.
“A lot of times they’re released from jail, and they’re just released back into the streets and sometimes they have addiction problems and they don’t know the help that they need,” he said. “The program we have in place is to minimize that turnaround time and people coming out and going right back in because they don’t really have the help to help them once they’re released to deal with their lives.”
The organization also has a church, Oasis: Christ’s Church at Athens, that meets at Athens Activity Center, 912 Pryor St. W. Their other programs include Feed My People that feeds the homeless, elderly and other community members; Oasis Legacy Garden which is a community garden; and SHIFT, which is geared toward educating and empowering youth.
The Oasis Legacy Garden is located at 21881 Malone Estate Road near Elkmont on Malone family land.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.