The Quebe Sisters will perform in Athens State's McCandless Hall on July 14 at 7 p.m. as part of the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Concert Series.
Opening the show will be The Fransiscos from Fort Payne, winners of the Bluegrass Band category at the 2021 Fiddlers Convention.
Tickets for the July 14 show are $15 for adults and $5 for children and can be purchased at www.TVOTFC.org or by calling the office of University Advancement at 256-233-8215.
