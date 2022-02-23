Lindsey McConnell, third grade teacher at Creekside Elementary in Limestone County, has always loved kids, has always wanted to be a teacher and has recently been named district teacher of the year.
Even though she grew up wanting to teach, she started out as a biology major in college so she could go into medicine and make more money.
McConnell said she hated her classes and “realized then that money doesn’t necessarily buy happiness, so I changed my major.”
Ashley Carter, reading specialist at Creekside Elementary, has worked with McConnell for eight or nine years. She said McConnell was named district teacher of the year because “Lindsey is someone that is not going to stop until she succeeds.”
“She instills that in her students and that drive and will to always want to do your best and do better and try to achieve as much as you can,” Carter said.
McConnell was voted Creekside Elementary teacher of the year and then competed against eight other teachers to win selection as district teacher of the year. The next level of competition is regional teacher of the year and then state teacher of the year.
The challenge she faces as a teacher, McConnell said, is balancing work and family. McConnell said she is constantly taking work home, both physically and mentally.
“You’re constantly planning what you’re going to do the following week or grading papers or contacting parents,” she said.
McConnell said she likes to change things in her classroom, like her lessons, based on her students. She is always coming up with new ideas even though “it would be a lot easier if I just used the same stuff over and over again.”
Carter has worked in a co-teaching arrangement with McConnell. Carter taught English language arts and social studies while McConnell taught math and science.
“We tried a lot of new things together. She’s not one that sticks to the mundane. She always wants to try something new and what’s best for the kids. Anything to get them excited for learning,” Carter said.
Carter said McConnell’s main goal is to make learning attainable and fun.
For instance, McConnell said, “Right now, we’re learning geometry, so I’m not doing the same exact geometry lessons that I did the year before. I kind of see what my kids already know ... and what they’re coming to me (already knowing.”
McConnell said the students she has this school year are different than any other class she has had because of how much work has been missed due to COVID. The last full school year they had was in kindergarten.
In 2020, Creekside Elementary shut down in March and did not reopen until that fall. McConnell said last year they were given a list of rules for their classrooms, such as no working with partners, no sharing supplies and staying six feet apart.
Even with the rules, McConnell tried to keep things as normal as possible.
“Last year was hard because from November to February, I had at least one kid quarantined out of my class constantly,” she said. That meant McConnell had to plan lessons for students in the classroom and students learning virtually.
The most satisfying and rewarding part of her job, McConnell said, is seeing her students succeed, seeing them finally understand something she has been working with them on and seeing their growth over the years.
“When they’re with me, I like to go to their ballgames, whatever extracurricular things they’re involved in. I make sure I see them at least once during that season,” McConnell said.
McConnell said that even after her students go on to middle and high school, she keeps up with them and attends their activities.
McConnell said her students motivate her to continue teaching.
“I want to help kids," she said. "I want to do whatever I can to make sure they are getting what they need. As hard as teaching is, and it is very hard, … I love what I do.”
