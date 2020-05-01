ATHENS — Athens Fire and Rescue Chief Bryan Thornton will retire effective May 31 after a 28-year career in public safety.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said he expects an interim chief to be appointed around May 15, maybe later, and will be looking for direction from the City Council on the timing of the search for a permanent chief.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to work with some of the greatest group of men and woman in the fire service,” Thornton said. “I’ll miss the camaraderie.”
He said the department has 42 certified firefighters and an administrative assistant.
Thornton, 55, was a paramedic with Athens-Limestone Hospital ambulance service before joining Athens Fire & Rescue as a firefighter in March 1996. He was deputy chief for about four years, then was interim fire chief for about six months before being appointed chief in November 2016.
“It’s the best job in the world, and I was fortunate to be able to do it,” he said. But, “it’s time for me to go to the next chapter of my life.”
He said that after retiring from the city, he’ll travel with his wife, Kathy Thornton, before considering a “couple of opportunities.”
