Three Athens parks getting improvements

ATHENS — Improvements coming soon to Athens parks include pickleball courts, at least one ballfield, a basketball court and playground equipment.
Bert Bradford, Athens Cemetery, Parks & Recreation director, on Tuesday said three parks have recently received or soon will receive upgrades.
Robert Allen Tinnon Park, located at 802 Fifth Ave. in Athens, will be getting one or two ballfields and a basketball court along with other upgrades.
“We’re going to add a practice baseball/softball field that anybody can use. It will come through us (Parks & Rec) to be reserved just like other fields that we have,” Bradford said. “The plan is — if there’s enough money — to have two of those.”
Bradford said the fields are needed.
“We just have a huge need for more practice, play area,” he said. "... People just need more places to practice; that’s the goal here.”
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said the fields are needed because of the city’s growth and the shortage of fields.
“(There is an) increased number of kids we have involved in our recreation programs,” he said.
Bradford said the city has paved a parking lot at Tinnon Park and soon will install a basketball court there.
“We’ve ordered lighting and it’s on back order,” he said. “So, these fields will be lit and the parking lot will be lit; it’s all on back order.”
There were previously four baseball/softball fields at Tinnon Park, Bradford said.
“At one point in time … that was the park that the city used before the Sportsplex,” he said. “At some point … all that was removed. The lighting, everything was removed. There was one field with some fencing, and it was in very poor shape.”
Bradford said they removed the old fencing. He said they are now waiting for a contractor to put up fencing for one field and a second one if there is enough money for two fields. Fencing will also be placed around the basketball court.
The park already has a playground, pavilion and walking path.
At the Jan. 9 Athens City Council meeting, up to $20,000 was approved for fencing at the park but Bradford said it will cost $19,000. He said the parking lot cost about $50,000, with the work done in-house by the Public Works Department. The parking lot was gravel, but they have paved it and added curbs and gutters.
Bradford said the lighting for the field, court and parking lot costs $40,000 to $50,000. The funds came from the American Rescue Plan Act, federal money distributed to state and local governments due to COVID. Bradford said $300,000 in ARPA funds were set aside for Tinnon Park upgrades.
“My goal is to stretch it as far as it’ll go but it will eat up the majority of that,” he said. “We will probably end up using all of it at that park but whatever’s leftover we probably would try to make an improvement to the playground area; the pavilion’s in pretty good shape.”
Pickleball
Bradford said Parks & Rec is working on converting all but one of the tennis courts at Big Spring Park into six pickleball courts. Big Spring Park is located at 350 Market St. E. in Athens.
“That’s been approved by council. I’ve gotten a plan approved. I’ve gotten a contractor approved; we are now on his timeline,” he said. “I’m just waiting for him to say he’s ready to start and we’re ready to go.”
The work includes resurfacing the courts and installing netting and fencing. Bradford said he also hopes to upgrade the lighting.
“It is one of the fastest growing sports in the country and the demand is there,” Marks said.
At the Jan. 9 council meeting, the council approved up to $60,000 in ARPA money for the Big Spring Park renovations.
Jimmy Gill Park, located at 2341 Hine St. in Athens, received additional playground equipment just before Christmas, Bradford said.
“It was more toddler-based; we added it on the south end of that park,” he said.
Marks said the additional playground equipment was important for the park.
“That park particularly is one of our most rented parks,” he said, referring to rentals of the pavilions. "That’s what we do for most of the parks is we give an opportunity for not only the bigger kids but the smallest kids to have a place where they can play.”
Marks said the city is looking at upgrades to other parks.
“We hope that in the future we’re going to see some upgrades to Swan Creek (Park) to possibly include a miracle field in the future and maybe some other activities,” he said. “We’re moving and planning for the future growth of Athens and the quality of life.”
Pickleball courts are a future possibility at Swan Creek Park as well, Marks said. The park is located at 98 U.S. 31 in Athens.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.