Two seniors at Athens High and one at Athens Renaissance earned a place on the National Merit semifinalist list this year, the National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced Tuesday, and will have the opportunity to move on as finalists and qualify for National Merit scholarships.
Connor Higgins said he learned of his semifinalist status through a text message after fellow semifinalist Caroline Chesnut learned the cut-off scores needed to make the list.
“Caroline actually texted me one afternoon and she told me that they released the cut-off scores and she knew my score, so she knew that I qualified as well as her,” Higgins said.
Chesnut said she and Higgins, who both attend Athens High, are engaged in a friendly competition when it comes to academic achievement.
“That’s honestly been a constant motivation, to show up Connor,” she said.
“We’ve gone to school together since kindergarten, and it’s been a constant power struggle ever since,” Higgins said.
Chesnut and Higgins took the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test, or PSAT, as juniors, along with about 1.5 million other high school students nationwide. The top scorers in each state are identified as semifinalists. This year, about 16,000 students nationwide were named semifinalists.
The PSAT takes about three hours to complete, and consists of math, reading and writing questions.
According to the National Merit Scholarship Corp., semifinalists can apply for finalist status through a scholarship application. Additionally, students need to write an essay and receive an endorsement from a high school official to qualify for finalist status. National Merit scholarship winners are then chosen from the pool of finalists based on their skills and “potential for success in rigorous college studies.”
Jake Elliot, a senior at Athens Renaissance, also made the semifinalist list. He could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Both Chesnut and Higgins said they’re unsure what they plan to study in college. Higgins is interested in attending the University of Alabama, while Chesnut is looking at Vanderbilt University, but both are still considering their options. They said making the National Merit semifinalist list may create opportunities.
“This changes things. It broadens the potential search for what we’re looking at,” Higgins said.
School counselor Laura Lou Smith said Chesnut and Higgins help one another work hard and improve.
“They’re the hardest working students in their class,” Smith said. “By no means am I surprised (that they made the semifinalist list). They’ve always scored the highest in their classes, and they’ve always been so motivated.”
Smith said some local districts offer PSAT preparation classes, but Athens High is unable to do so. Instead, students at Athens High come to school early to practice for the exam, with the help of teachers like Angela Pettus.
“(Pettus is) very passionate about the PSAT, and she helps those that are interested to prepare for the test,” Smith said.
Chesnut said Athens High students usually take the ACT instead of the SAT, and the PSAT mirrors the format of the SAT. As a result, she said, the challenge of the PSAT was its format, rather than the content itself.
“It’s just learning how to take the SAT-type test and learning how to know what those questions are about, and repeating those processes,” she said. “The content wasn’t challenging, it was more so learning how the questions worked and just reviewing it.”
In addition to their academic achievements, Chesnut and Higgins are part of several extracurricular activities. Chesnut is the student body vice president and varsity soccer player, as well as a member of the Technology Student Association, Beta Club and National Honor Society. Higgins is president of Beta Club, secretary of the Technology Student Association, member of National Honor Society, and helps manage the school’s media.
Smith said Chesnut and Higgins are trustworthy and responsible students: “I would trust them both with my own children if that tells you anything. They’ve taken a lot of responsibility here at our school, and that’s only given to our students of the highest character.”
In both 2018 and 2019, Morgan County had five semifinalists. In 2019, Austin High had two semifinalists, while Priceville High, Hartselle High and West Morgan High had one each. The previous year, two Decatur High students, two Hartselle High students and a Danville High student made the list of semifinalists. This year, no students from the Decatur City, Hartselle City or Morgan County school systems were semifinalists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.